Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

