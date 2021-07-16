Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.