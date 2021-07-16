Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $16,420.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,885. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.