Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,415 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 4.6% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Anthem worth $398,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,771. The company has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.94.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

