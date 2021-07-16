Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

