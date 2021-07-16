Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Financial Analysis

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 3.59% 1.96% Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54%

90.8% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.27 -$483.77 million $0.68 19.09 Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.22 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -22.32

CNX Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 2 7 0 2.60 Antero Resources 1 2 10 0 2.69

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential downside of 28.19%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

