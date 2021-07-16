Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 298.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,862 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AR opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

