Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $22.16

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $23.32. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 1,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

