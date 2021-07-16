Analyzing Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) & Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 12.79 -$50.50 million ($2.10) -1.14 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A

Tempest Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entasis Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 51.96%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -88.30% -76.29% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -91.03% -72.44%

Risk and Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats Tempest Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate containing zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

