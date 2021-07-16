Analyzing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performant Financial currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Performant Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.54 -$13.99 million $0.12 36.25 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 115.64 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Financial.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

