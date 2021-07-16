Analyzing Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deutsche Börse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Börse pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 2 4 8 0 2.43 Deutsche Börse 0 5 4 0 2.44

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus target price of $110.31, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Deutsche Börse.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% Deutsche Börse 28.82% 18.94% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Börse shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.63 $468.20 million $5.27 22.13 Deutsche Börse $3.67 billion 8.73 $1.23 billion $0.75 22.48

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Börse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating of Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; and global securities finance and collateral management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

