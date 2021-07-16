Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) PT at $55.50

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

