Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 380

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 926.16. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

