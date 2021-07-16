Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,600

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNZL. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,354.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

