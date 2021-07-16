Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $65.19

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. cut their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.