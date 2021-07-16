Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

