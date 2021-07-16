Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

