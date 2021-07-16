Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veritone stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 9,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $562.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Veritone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

