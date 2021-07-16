Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,543. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

