Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Avalara stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

