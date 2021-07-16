Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report sales of $105.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the lowest is $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $406,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

