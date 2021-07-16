Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,215. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

