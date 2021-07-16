Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

