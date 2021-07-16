Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $442.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

