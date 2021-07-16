Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

