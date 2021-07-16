Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT Set at $83.40 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

