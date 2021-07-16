AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

AMS stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. AMS has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.65.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

