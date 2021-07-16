Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

