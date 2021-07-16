Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
