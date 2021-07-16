Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.