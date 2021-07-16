Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 581.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,230,000.

Shares of MGV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

