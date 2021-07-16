Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,223 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,825 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

