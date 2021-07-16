Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 19,799 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.16. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

