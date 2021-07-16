Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 317,685 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 317,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

REET traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

