Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,182 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Medical Properties Trust worth $112,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.35 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

