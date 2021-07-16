Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 36,920 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Paychex worth $102,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.67 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

