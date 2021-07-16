Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 17,676 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $115,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $376.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.28.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

