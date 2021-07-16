Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,318,890 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318,890 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $118,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.