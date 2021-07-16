Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 104,192 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,192 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $99,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

