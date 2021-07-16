Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

