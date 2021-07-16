America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $140.79. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 687 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

