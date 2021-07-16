American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,067 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.