American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

