American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.