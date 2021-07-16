American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.02. 1,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,969. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03.

