American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $$21.71 during trading hours on Friday. 261,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,659. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.