American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

