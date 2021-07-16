American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith Sells 74,665 Shares

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 74,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $14,186.35. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ellis Lamar Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ellis Lamar Smith sold 45,500 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $8,190.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of American Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $12,374.20.

OTCMKTS AMMJ remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. 112,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

