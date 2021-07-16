American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 1.5%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

