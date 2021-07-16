América Móvil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,857% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,897. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

