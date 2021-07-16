Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ameresco by 41.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

